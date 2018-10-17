Two up front, new role for summer signing: How Liverpool must line up as Klopp faces five-man injury crisis against Huddersfield

Liverpool could be facing a serious injury crisis this weekend as they return to Premier League action against Huddersfield Town.

The Reds have made a great start to the season, though they are now on a run of four games without a win in all competitions after some tough fixtures in quick succession.

The international break has now also hit the club hard, as Jurgen Klopp reportedly faces heading into this weekend’s game against Huddersfield without five of his most important players.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Sadio Mane looks likely to miss out, while doubts over Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Naby Keita and James Milner are also mentioned.

Assuming the worst, that none of them manage to make it back, it could mean a major shake-up in the LFC team as they look to get back to winning ways, though they should just about have the squad to do it.

Read on to see how we think Klopp should have Liverpool lining up in an attempt to work his way around these problems this weekend…

New formation for Liverpool?

With the players available to Klopp, could a new-look diamond formation be the way to go this weekend?

Fabinho can come in as an extra defensive midfielder, while Xherdan Shaqiri could be well suited to sitting at the top of that diamond – more on that below.

Up front, however, is where this change seems most essential – if Salah and Mane are both out, there are no other players really suited to operating as wide-forwards in this squad.

Daniel Sturridge, however, has shone in recent games for the Reds, so could be ideal to partner Roberto Firmino in a front two that can keep the team almost as dangerous as usual.

New role for Xherdan Shaqiri?

Normally a winger, and not usually a regular starter since leaving Stoke City for Liverpool this summer, but we think there’s some sense in this new role for Shaqiri against Huddersfield.

Not the fastest, but with a great eye for a pass and a shot from range, Shaqiri was used in a central role on occasion by Klopp during pre-season.

Sometimes operating as a number ten or even as a false-nine, the Switzerland international has the talent to make this work, and seems the best option to link up with the front two in this game.

The Echo suggests Adam Lallana could be an option again, though his lack of fitness and lengthy time out means it might be a bit of a risk, so we’d like to see Shaqiri get a go.