Liverpool and Tottenham could miss out on the transfer of Barcelona forward Malcom as Inter Milan reportedly step up their interest in the young attacker.

Team Talk have linked the Premier League duo with Malcom, but it seems there may be a more firm offer coming from Serie A.

That’s because Don Balon claim Inter have already discussed a deal after Luciano Spalletti’s request to the club’s board, with a €50million bid now prepared for next season.

Malcom arrived at Barca as one of the most exciting young talents in Europe after shining at Bordeaux last season, but he’s had a tough start to life at the Nou Camp.

The Brazilian is yet to make any kind of impact for his new club after a lack of opportunities, and it’s little surprise other top sides seem prepared to come in and give him a chance to play more elsewhere.

While it would be great to see Malcom in the Premier League, Don Balon’s report now suggests a move to Inter is perhaps more likely, and it would certainly be an exciting signing for them if they pull it off.

It’s a shame for Liverpool and Spurs though, as both clubs in their own way look in need of more spark in attack at the moment.

The Reds have had to deal with Mohamed Salah being a little off-form this term and lack much in the way of backup for their front three, while Tottenham surely need to take the weight off the likes of Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen and get a deeper squad if they are to make that step forward in the Premier League and Champions League.