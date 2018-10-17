Man Utd ready to bid €60million for POWERHOUSE forward transfer to replace Alexis Sanchez

Real Madrid are reportedly struggling to offload Manchester United transfer target Gareth Bale due to clubs not meeting their asking price for him.

The Red Devils have long been linked as one of Bale’s top suitors, but it seems to be strongly implied here that they too are not ready to offer more than €60million for the Wales international, according to Don Balon.

It may be that Real will soon lower their demands as they surely need a shake-up in attack, with Bale not being at his best this season despite being given the chance to become more of a focal point in the team after Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit.

United will surely hope to take advantage after pursuing him for so long, with the 29-year-old certainly ideal to come in as an upgrade on the off-form Alexis Sanchez.

The Chile international was recently axed from Jose Mourinho’s squad for the 3-1 defeat to West Ham, though he made a comeback in the next league match against Newcastle, scoring a late winner.

That is only Sanchez’s fourth goal since he joined United in January, however, as he’s looked nowhere near the player we saw at his old club Arsenal.

United have tried to bring in Bale as his replacement, but if they want to snap up the former Spurs attacker soon it’ll require something closer to the €100m mark – and that may just be stretching it given the player’s recent fitness and form.