Manchester United players fuming at club legends and getting their own back in innovative way

Manchester United players are reportedly ‘fuming’ with the treatment they receive from club legends now working as pundits in the media.

The Red Devils face a huge amount of pressure representing a club that were so incredibly dominant during Sir Alex Ferguson’s reign, with things unsurprisingly much harder for them since his retirement in 2013.

To make matters worse, many former United players from those remarkable sides are now working as leading pundits for major broadcasters, so regularly share their outspoken views on what’s going wrong at their old club.

Among those are Paul Scholes, Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand, with the Daily Mirror revealing that some of this squad feel the criticism is over the top, though they’ve worked out an innovative way to handle it.

The report states players now share footage among themselves and close friends of former MUFC stars making mistakes during their playing days, as every player does.

Just for fun, we’ve picked out some they might be enjoying. Here’s a comical Ferdinand own goal…

And here’s a ridiculous miss by Ryan Giggs against Arsenal with the goal gaping…

And here’s Scholes missing a pretty decent chance too…