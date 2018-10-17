Lionel Messi alerted to Manchester United launching £87million transfer bid for vital Barcelona team-mate

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has reportedly learned of Manchester United launching a mammoth bid for his team-mate Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The Germany international is one of the finest goalkeepers in Europe and could be a great buy for United if they succeed in luring him away from the Nou Camp to Old Trafford.

And it seems this operation is already underway, as United put an £87million offer on the table for Ter Stegen and prepare to tempt him with a big-money contract, according to Don Balon.

This comes amid doubts over the future of Red Devils ‘keeper David de Gea, with the Telegraph recently reporting of the club’s struggles to persuade the Spain international to sign a new contract.

If De Gea does end up leaving, Ter Stegen seems as good a candidate as any to replace him at United.

It would certainly be interesting to see how Messi and others might respond to that, with Barca losing too many important players recently as they look to enter into something of a transitional period.

The likes of Xavi, Dani Alves and Andres Iniesta have all left the club in the last few years, and their performances in the Champions League have really gone downhill since.

Losing Ter Stegen would surely be another major blow to the Catalan giants’ ambitions on the highest stage.