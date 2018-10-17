Manchester United look to have yet another unhappy player on their hands after a nightmare start to the season, with Romelu Lukaku reportedly the latest looking for a transfer away.

That’s according to Spanish outlet Don Balon, who suggest Real Madrid and Barcelona could be options for the Belgium international after his struggles at Old Trafford.

Although Lukaku generally impressed in his first season with United last year, his form has gone downhill this term and it seems that may be because he’s not entirely happy.

That’s what Don Balon say, with the report claiming Lukaku is ‘fed up’ with Mourinho – another man who’s looked pretty miserable for much of this campaign so far.

Various reports have consistently come out suggesting there is bad blood between Mourinho and star player Paul Pogba, while the Sun have also mentioned players like Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw as being among those the Portuguese tactician has clashed with.

Losing Lukaku would be a big blow, however, with United lacking any other real options up front after unconvincing form from players like Alexis Sanchez and Marcus Rashford.

United will also surely have to consider Mourinho’s position soon enough if their manager simply drives players way rather than coaxing them into their best form.