€110million star feels unwanted at Barcelona so opens transfer talks with Real Madrid

Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi has reportedly opened talks over a transfer to Real Madrid after feeling like he would not be wanted at Barcelona.

The Argentina international had been keen on returning to the club where he spent some time as a youngster, but is now negotiating with Madrid instead as Lionel Messi is not at all keen on the potential signing and he senses he would not be welcome at the Nou Camp, according to Don Balon.

Icardi has shone in Serie A and could be ideal for Real’s needs anyway, with Cristiano Ronaldo leaving for Juventus in the summer and Karim Benzema looking past his best.

The 25-year-old has scored 112 goals in 190 games for current club Inter, showing he could no doubt fit in well alongside better players in a bigger team.

With service from the likes of Gareth Bale, Isco and co., Icardi could no doubt flourish at the Bernabeu if his move were to go through.

At present, Don Balon suggest Madrid would ideally like to get his asking price down, though if they cannot they would be prepared to pay his €110million release clause to finalise the deal.

The report adds that the player wants out of the San Siro, but that Messi does not believe Barcelona need a striker, having had a poor relationship with Icardi anyway during their time together with Argentina.