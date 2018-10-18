Belgian journo offers key update on Eden Hazard, Chelsea contract speculation

Amid reports that Eden Hazard could be edging closer to signing a new Chelsea contract, it has been suggested that such talk might be a little premature.

The 27-year-old has made a stunning start to the season under Maurizio Sarri, scoring eight goals and providing three assists in just 10 appearances in all competitions.

That in turn has spearheaded Chelsea’s early pursuit of major honours this season, and all concerned will be hoping that the Belgian international can sustain that across the campaign.

Nevertheless, as noted by the Metro, reports suggested that Hazard may be set to sign a new contract to commit his long-term future to Chelsea, with a touted £300,000-a-week deal being on the table.

That would undoubtedly have been music to the ears of Chelsea fans hoping to see their talisman extend his stay at Stamford Bridge, but it would appear as though those rumours were perhaps a little ahead of reality.

As per respected Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur in his tweets below, he has suggested that Hazard has yet to even enter formal contract talks with Chelsea and that those numbers are perhaps inaccurate at this point, as per his sources.

Given his positive track record of delivering updates on key Belgian stars, it’s likely that he has been given accurate insight into the situation, and so the Blues faithful may want to hold fire on celebrating Hazard potentially committing his future for the time being.

That’s not to say that he won’t in the coming months, but it appears as though the situation isn’t as advanced as being suggested by some outlets.

As noted by The Telegraph, Hazard has made no secret of his desire to play for Real Madrid one day, and although he has continued to show loyalty to Chelsea, the lack of a new contract will ensure that doubts over his more immediate future remain.

Nevertheless, with his form on the pitch in mind, his early success with Sarri and his preferred style of play is seemingly bringing the best out of him and Chelsea will hope that continues.