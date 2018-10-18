Chelsea fans could take this latest transfer news as a positive development, though it could hurt them in the long run…

Despite some talk that Eden Hazard could reject Real Madrid and sign a new contract, according to a report yesterday from Gazzetta dello Sport, translated by the Metro, the rumours of different ways his exit might come about won’t go away.

Still, one positive is that any immediate exchange deal involving Marco Asensio moving in the opposite direction from Real Madrid looks to be off the cards.

That’s because Don Balon report that the Spain international has made it clear to his club that he does not want a move to London at the moment.

Chelsea could have done with the signing of Asensio as a replacement for Hazard in attacking midfield, though he’s clearly not quite the same calibre of player, or at least not yet.

The Blues will now hope the delay this causes means the Gazzetta dello Sport story of Hazard signing a new contract now becomes more likely.

The more complications there are with Hazard getting a move to the Bernabeu, one imagines the more likely it is that CFC will be able to take advantage and simply persuade the Belgian to stay.