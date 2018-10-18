AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain has explained why a proposed summer transfer to Chelsea did not come to pass as he ended up leaving Juventus for the San Siro.

The Argentina international has long been one of the finest strikers in Europe, enjoying a particularly prolific record in his time in Serie A with Napoli, Juve and now Milan.

It is little wonder then that Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri seemed keen on a move for Higuain this summer, with the likes of Alvaro Morata, Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi far from the most convincing options up front, with the latter also ending up being shifted out on loan.

However, Higuain says it was only Sarri who wanted him at Chelsea, suggesting that it is the fault of other key figures at Stamford Bridge that he ultimately ended up choosing Milan instead.

‘Sarri was the only one to want me at Chelsea,’ Higuain is quoted in the Metro.

‘Everybody wanted me at AC Milan, while in London I was only wanted by the manager.

‘AC Milan insisted to sign me, Elliott did a big effort for me and Leonardo, Maldini and Gattuso know the club very well. I really appreciated their approach during the negotiation.’

Blues fans won’t be too pleased to hear the club were not willing to back the manager in what seems such an obviously good signing to make for a real weak spot in the team.

Sarri has made a great start at Chelsea, with the club joint-top of the Premier League at the moment, but they surely cannot rely on Eden Hazard to continue as their main source of goals, with a big improvement needed from Morata and Giroud if they are to maintain this kind of form.