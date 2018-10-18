Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has reportedly identified Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi and AC Milan forward Patrick Cutrone as top transfer targets to replace Alvaro Morata.

It seems Chelsea fans are not the only ones who’ve had enough with the misfiring Spain international after his struggles since moving to Stamford Bridge last season.

Morata arrived in west London with a big reputation after impressing at Real Madrid and Juventus, but has scored just 18 goals in 59 appearances for Chelsea.

Sarri seems to have had enough of him and has informed the Blues he wants to replace him with either Icardi or Cutrone, according to the Sun.

Both seem like ideal upgrades up front for Chelsea, with Icardi the bigger name but also more expensive with a value of around £90m, according to the Sun.

Cutrone is an exciting young prospect who may be worth a punt as well, and is Sarri’s second choice for that role, though he’d be cheaper at around £25m, the report states.

CaughtOffside also recently learned that Chelsea had made initial contact over possibly signing another in-form Serie A striker in Genoa hit-man Krzysztof Piatek after his fine start to the season.