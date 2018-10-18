Real Madrid are reportedly discussing the possibility of offering Luka Modric to Inter Milan to help them seal the transfer of Mauro Icardi, also a target for Chelsea.

The Argentina international has shone in Serie A, attracting plenty of interest from top clubs around Europe in recent times as a big move is surely on the cards for him in the near future.

The latest from Diario Gol is that Florentino Perez could approve of a bid of around €40million-plus-Modric to Inter to help bring Icardi to the Bernabeu.

This could be bad news for Chelsea, however, with the £90million-rated San Siro hit-man thought to be Maurizio Sarri’s preferred target to replace the struggling Alvaro Morata at Stamford Bridge, according to the Sun.

The Blues surely need a signing of that calibre up front if they are to continue their strong start to the season under Sarri.

Morata and Olivier Giroud have just two league goals between them, meaning Eden Hazard has had to carry the side somewhat.

If Madrid end up concluding this smart swap deal it could be ideal for them as they’re also struggling up front following the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in the summer.