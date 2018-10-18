‘Disrespectful’ Romelu Lukaku slammed by Man Utd hero after contentious comments

While it was never likely to go down well, Romelu Lukaku has earned himself some criticism from former Man Utd defender Gary Pallister.

The 53-year-old enjoyed a nine-year stint at Old Trafford, during which he won four Premier League titles and a whole host of other trophies.

In turn, he still has a strong connection to the club and has been left disappointed by recent comments made by Lukaku over his openness to potentially move to Serie A one day.

As noted by ESPN, the Belgian international was full of praise for Juventus ahead of their meeting in the Champions League, while he failed to rule out the possibility of perhaps playing in Italy further down the line in his career.

Pallister clearly wasn’t impressed, as noted in his assessment below.

“I think it’s disrespectful at times if you start mentioning other clubs when you’re actually contracted to the club you’re at,” he told 888Sport. “If it’s in your mind I’ve got no problem with that but to put it in print I’ve got a problem with that.

“At a time when a club is under real pressure to have their leading goal-scorer say he’d like to move abroad – if that’s what he has done – is not the ideal scenario.”

On one hand, it could be argued that it was merely an innocent and honest assessment from Lukaku on a rival and he didn’t mean any particular disrespect to United.

Nevertheless, Pallister does have a point as given the current circumstances at Man Utd and the pressure that the manager and squad are under to get positive results, his timing could have been better and perhaps the comments weren’t necessary in the public domain.

There’s no doubt though that rediscovering his goalscoring form and firing the Red Devils towards their objectives this season will soon ensure all those concerned forget about his comments.