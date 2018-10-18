Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could reportedly be handed positive news ahead of his side’s clash with Huddersfield this weekend.

The Reds have endured a nightmare international break to this point, with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita all picking up problems over the past week.

SEE MORE: Man Utd and Liverpool scout SAME TARGET, exciting Dutch starlet eyed by Red Devils

Given their impressive start to the campaign which sees them sit joint top of the Premier League and unbeaten after eight games, the last thing that the Merseyside giants need is to be without key individuals ahead of a crucial period of games.

According to The Sun, they could be handed positive news from Mane as it’s suggested that although he underwent surgery on his hand, he could yet be available to feature in the evening kick-off on Saturday. Albeit, it’s expected that he will of course be wearing protection on that hand to avoid suffering a setback.

It does seem like a risk given he has just broken his thumb, and so it will surely need time to fully heal before he is put through the wars in the Premier League again.

Nevertheless, the report suggests that he could be at Klopp’s disposal, and so it will be down to the German tactician as to whether or not to use him.

His decision could arguably be influenced by Salah’s fitness, as he surely won’t want to be without both star men out on the flanks given that they are so important to his style of play.

Although, he does still have quality and depth in the squad, with Daniel Sturridge perhaps pushing for a starting berth along with the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri to support Roberto Firmino in the final third. With that in mind, perhaps it would be sensible to avoid risking Mane.

The 26-year-old has bagged four goals in just eight league games so far this season though, and so he will be missed if unavailable.