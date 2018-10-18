Jose Mourinho gets transfer boost as £60m Man Utd target delays signing new contract

Inter could reportedly face a transfer concern as it’s claimed that defensive ace Milan Skriniar, a target for Man Utd, could be open to a move to England.

The 23-year-old was a fundamental figure for the Italian giants last season, making 40 appearances in all competitions as he played a key role in helping them return to the Champions League.

He’s continued in that role so far this season as an ever-present under coach Luciano Spalletti, and the Nerazzurri will undoubtedly be hoping that they can keep the Slovakian international at the San Siro for as long as possible.

However, that could be problematic as it’s noted by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, that Skriniar could delay the signing of a contract renewal with Inter as he’s aware of interest from the Premier League and so could wait to assess his options next summer.

That’s a real concern for Spalletti, as it does suggest that his defensive star could be tempted to move on and begin a new challenge next season which will leave him with a crucial void to fill in his backline.

Meanwhile, the Metro specifically note that Man Utd are an interested party, albeit it could take up to £60m to prise him away from Inter at the end of the season.

As per The Independent, Mourinho was said to have been left frustrated over the club’s inability to deliver a new defender to him this past summer. Albeit a little later than initially desired, he could be set for a boost next year if Skriniar can be prised away.

Given that his side have conceded 14 goals in just eight Premier League games so far this season, giving them the worst defensive record of the top 16 sides in the table, it’s certainly an area in which they must improve.

With the likes of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof failing to deliver consistently, perhaps another centre-half is needed at Old Trafford.