It’s been far from an ideal start to the season for Real Madrid, and Julen Lopetegui is reportedly under intense pressure to turn things around.

Things started relatively well for the Spanish tactician early on, and they do still sit just two points adrift of top spot in La Liga.

However, the problems have mounted in recent weeks prior to the international break, as the reigning European champions are on a four-game winless streak in all competitions following defeats to Sevilla, CSKA Moscow and Alaves along with a draw against city rivals Atletico Madrid.

To make matters worse for Lopetegui, they haven’t managed to score a single goal in that run of games, and so naturally question marks will be raised about his ability to get the best out of the squad at his disposal.

As reported by Corriere dello Sport, the former Spain boss is said to have three games to save his job and prove himself, with Real Madrid taking on Levante, Viktoria Plzen and Barcelona in the space of eight days.

Should he not get positive results in the next two outings, it could all potentially come down to getting a result at the Nou Camp to avoid the sack, as per the report.

In the event that a change is decided upon, it’s added by Corriere dello Sport that Real Madrid have already contacted Antonio Conte and will seemingly be ready to appoint the Italian tactician as Lopetegui’s successor.

Time will tell if Los Blancos get to that stage, but should they bring in Conte, they would undoubtedly be appointing a proven winner. After a glittering playing career in which he won several major honours, the 49-year-old has followed that up with three Serie A titles, a Premier League title and an FA Cup in spells with Juventus and Chelsea as a coach.

Coupled with his impressive stint as Italy boss, he seemingly has the pedigree and credentials required to step in if Lopetegui is sacked.