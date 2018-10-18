Juventus eye transfer raid on either Barcelona or Real Madrid with Cristiano Ronaldo reunion touted

Juventus are reportedly considering their options at left-back as it’s suggested that contract talks with Alex Sandro are on hold for the time being.

The 27-year-old has been a fundamental figure for the Turin giants, making 124 appearances over the last three and a bit seasons, while winning three Serie A titles and three Coppa Italia trophies.

With that in mind and given he has his peak years ahead of him, it would be easy to assume that the Bianconeri would look to tie him down to a new contract and keep him as part of their long-term plan to sustain their success.

That doesn’t seem to be the case though as Calciomercato report, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, that while question marks remain over his contract renewal, Juventus are looking at Marcelo and Jordi Alba as possible signings if they have to replace their Brazilian left-back.

Either signing would hand Massimiliano Allegri a huge boost given the experience, winning pedigree and quality that both players possess. Although, given Marcelo’s understanding and closeness with Cristiano Ronaldo during their time together at Real Madrid, perhaps he would be the more sensible addition of the two to link up with the Portuguese superstar again.

It remains to be seen what happens with Sandro’s future, but such is the ambition and expectation at Juventus now as they look to go for an eighth consecutive domestic title and to end their long wait for success in Europe which now stretches beyond two decades, they are being linked with elite level players.

Whether it’s Marcelo, Alba or Sandro, the Italian champions will surely fancy their chances of winning more major honours in the years ahead whoever occupies the left-back position.