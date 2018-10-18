Liverpool demand £20m+ for out-of-favour star, Everton linked with surprise swoop

Despite the fact that he hasn’t made a single appearance so far this season, Liverpool reportedly still want £20m+ for Divock Origi.

An exit seems like the most sensible outcome for all parties at this stage, as Origi spent last season on loan at Wolfsburg and remains out of Jurgen Klopp’s plans so far this year it seems too.

With that in mind, the 23-year-old will surely be itching to play regularly and further his career, and a departure from Liverpool is the most likely way he will be able to do that.

According to the Liverpool Echo though, the Reds are arguably in danger of pricing themselves out of selling the Belgian international as it’s claimed that they want £20m+ for Origi, which seems like a questionable price-tag given his lack of football.

While he remains a talented individual, he hasn’t yet delivered consistently at the highest level to suggest that he warrants such a valuation and so it remains to be seen if either Everton or Wolverhampton Wanderers, both of whom are specifically mentioned in the report as being interested, decide to pay the fee being demanded.

From Liverpool’s perspective, they shouldn’t miss the striker if he does leave given Klopp has a wealth of quality options in that department already with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge all at his disposal in the final third.

Taking that into consideration, should they fail to receive a bid that matches their valuation, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they are perhaps willing to negotiate in order to get Origi off their books while they can with his current contract running until June 2020.