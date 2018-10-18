Good news for Jurgen Klopp as vital Liverpool duo train ahead of Huddersfield clash despite injury fears

Liverpool look to have been handed a major injury boost as star duo Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk shook off injury worries to train ahead of this weekend’s clash against Huddersfield Town.

According to the Daily Mirror, the pair passed fitness tests at Melwood today to put themselves in contention to play in the Premier League this weekend.

This is despite initial fears that they might not make it back in time after picking up injuries whilst away on international duty.

The report goes on to say that Naby Keita and Sadio Mane remain doubtful for the trip to Yorkshire, though the latter has also been talked up as being set to make it back.

The Sun claim Mane should make it back for that particular game, so it remains to be seen how the Reds will end up lining up for Saturday’s late kick-off.

It’s been a fine start to the season for Jurgen Klopp’s men, though they need to get back to winning ways this weekend after four games in a row without a victory.

Some tough fixtures in the Carabao Cup and Champions League have contributed towards that, but Liverpool need to show they can recover if they are to live up to their pre-season billing as now being serious title contenders.