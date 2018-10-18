Video: Luke Shaw sends message to Manchester United fans after signing new five-year contract

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has sent a special message of thanks to the club’s fans after signing a new contract.

BBC Sport and others are reporting this as a new five-year deal, which looks a deserved reward for the England international after his big improvement in form this season.

Shaw has been one of the club’s best players this term despite United generally struggling overall, and he’s been keen to think Red Devils fans for always standing by him in difficult times.

Shaw has had to cope with being in and out of the team after a career-threatening injury a couple of years ago, but has remained popular among the Old Trafford faithful.

Here’s what he had to say after his new contract was confirmed on United’s Twitter…