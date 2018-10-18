Pep Guardiola requests €200m Man City signing to put a spanner in Real Madrid’s transfer plans

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly informed his club he wants the transfer of Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann.

The France international has shone at Atletico and looks one of the most dangerous attacking players on the planet at the moment.

Despite signing a new contract in the Spanish capital this summer, City may now be hot on his tail and prepared to pay his €200million release clause, it is suggested by Don Balon.

However, the report adds that this could spell trouble for Real Madrid, with Florentino Perez and co. concerned that this transfer going through would harm their chances of signing Neymar.

That is because Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked by Don Balon as admirers of Griezmann, whose signing would most likely free up Neymar to leave for the Bernabeu.

This looks like a complicated potential transfer merry-go-round, but City fans will hope something can come of it as Griezmann seems an ideal addition to boost Guardiola’s side’s chances of becoming a real force in the Premier League and Champions League.