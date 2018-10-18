Manchester United struggling to persuade crucial star to follow Luke Shaw in signing new contract

Manchester United are reportedly struggling to persuade goalkeeper David de Gea to commit his future to the club and sign a new contract.

The Red Devils announced on Thursday that Luke Shaw had agreed to put pen to paper on a new five-year deal, in a huge boost to everyone at Old Trafford after his fine form this season.

De Gea, however, has been one of United’s most important players for about five years now, and is arguably the best player in the world in his position.

It is little surprise, therefore, that Ed Woodward plans to step up negotiations with the Spaniard’s agent Jorge Mendes after struggling so far to get the player to accept a new deal, according to the Sun.

The 27-year-old would be a big loss for MUFC if he were to walk away from the club, especially on a free transfer.

As noted by the Sun, De Gea has had a one-year extension to his current contract triggered, meaning he could leave on a free at the end of next season.

The former Atletico Madrid shot-stopper would likely not be short of suitors if he were to run down his contract for much longer.

United have had a difficult few years since the retirement of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson, and losing De Gea would be another major setback in their bid to get back to their best.