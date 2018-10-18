Manchester United fans are a happy bunch today after the announcement of Luke Shaw signing a new five-year contract at Old Trafford.

The England international has long been a popular figure among Red Devils supporters, even if he’s had his ups and downs since joining from Southampton back in 2014.

Shaw has certainly shown big improvement this season and it looks important for the club to tie him down to a new long-term deal.

Fans, however, are immediately focusing on two players in particular that they want to see handed new contracts next – David de Gea and Anthony Martial.

De Gea’s current contract is up at the end of this season, though United have the option of an automatic extra year extension anyway, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Still, given that he’s one of the best goalkeepers in the world, it would certainly be a good idea to get that sorted out soon.

Martial, meanwhile, is also something of a fan-favourite, despite struggling for consistency and regular starting opportunities under Jose Mourinho.

The France international, like Shaw, looks a promising young talent who just needs to cut out one or two sloppy aspects of his game before becoming the finished article at the highest level.

It remains to be seen if new contracts are indeed on the horizon for the duo, but it’s clear most United fans hope they’ll be the next players committing their futures to the club…

Shaw done, now announce De Gea and Martial contract extensions @ManUtd. — Shubham (@ThePogbaTouch) October 18, 2018

Well deserved. You go boy! De Gea and Martial next! https://t.co/9ks26U3Kqa — Wang Ikhwang! (@mynameiskuwe) October 18, 2018

Luke Shaw ?

Anthony Martial ?

David de Gea ? pic.twitter.com/uHx3myVF0q — utdreport (@utdreport) October 18, 2018

Shaw ? ?

De Gea ? ?

Martial ? ? YES!!! WHAT A GOOD NEWS FOR US ? BEFORE THE STORM ON SATURDAY ? #MUFC #LukeShawIsStillRed pic.twitter.com/g2BZ7WeKXl — Rated ZIZOU ?³ (Follow back FT) (@rico_utd95) October 18, 2018

De Gea/Martial new contracts should be incoming next. I’m so gassed right now. — James ? (@mufcszn) October 18, 2018

Good luck shaw

Now we want de Gea and Martial — Amr (@Amr5757) October 18, 2018

YES BRUV… Martial & De Gea next https://t.co/nzO89Vde3H — Olu Alege (@OluAlege) October 18, 2018

And then Martial and De Gea please! — Fajar Alamsyah (@Jarpoel_) October 18, 2018

Yay Shaw signs new deal! Great news. Now De Gea and Martial please ?? — Sumanth Raja (@Sumanthraja18) October 18, 2018