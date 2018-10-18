Man Utd and Liverpool scout SAME TARGET, exciting Dutch starlet eyed by Red Devils

Man Utd and Liverpool are reportedly set for a transfer scrap amid reports that both clubs sent scouts to watch PSV winger Steven Bergwijn earlier this month.

The 21-year-old has been in fine form again so far this season after an impressive campaign last year, as he’s bagged five goals and four assists in just 13 appearances in all competitions.

With his entire career still ahead of him to develop and improve with experience and maturity, it suggests that he could be a real talent moving forward and and it seems both Man Utd and Liverpool are monitoring his progress.

According to De Telegraaf, both Premier League giants sent scouts to watch him in action earlier this month when PSV faced Inter in the Champions League.

Time will tell if they were left convinced that making a bid to try and prise him away from the Dutch giants was the right move, but the report adds that Bergwijn may not be quiet ready to leave his homeland just yet.

Sensibly, it’s suggested that he may wish to continue for the time being to continue to improve with regular playing time while also trying to establish himself in the Netherlands starting XI first.

With Jose Mourinho failing to get the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial to perform consistently out wide, it might be time for the Portuguese tactician to have a reshuffle in attack. That’s where Bergwijn could perhaps come in and offer a different dynamic in the final third to replace them.

As for Liverpool, the Dutch starlet could be an exciting addition to add quality and depth alongside the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.