Man Utd have reportedly reached an agreement on a new contract with Luke Shaw, signalling an impressive turnaround from the defender.

As noted by Goal.com, it was as recently as March this year that Jose Mourinho’s latest public criticism was issued for the 23-year-old, as his future at Old Trafford seemed bleak.

However, after overcoming injury and fitness woes as well as problems with his form, it appears as though the England international has finally made a breakthrough at United and has established himself as the first-choice left-back at the club so far this season.

Shaw has made nine appearances in all competitions, and having now seemingly convinced Mourinho over his ability to be a key part of his plans moving forward as well as being a player that he can trust, ESPN note how the defender is believed to have signed a new deal with the club.

While that report suggests that Shaw was previously on £100,000-a-week, The Mirror claim that he will now earn £195,000-a-week over the next five years, resulting in quite the pay rise.

With that new contract though now comes a new level of pressure and expectation, as he’ll be expected to deliver consistently moving forward and improve as he gains further experience and maturity at the highest level.

Meanwhile, the Mirror add that Man Utd could face a busy few months ahead as there are up to 10 more players on expiring deals that will sit down with the club and sort out their respective futures, including the likes of key senior figures such as David de Gea and Anthony Martial.

For Shaw though, this is a big moment in his career at Old Trafford having seemingly now turned the corner, albeit the official announcement on the deal has yet to arrive. Based on the reports above though, it’s suggested that his future at Man Utd is now secure.