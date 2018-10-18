Manchester United ready to do what it takes to clinch transfer of £195million goal machine

Manchester United are reportedly ready to do anything possible to seal the ambitious transfer of Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar.

According to Spanish source Don Balon, former United and Real Madrid front-man Cristiano Ronaldo has learned of Neymar’s situation, with Los Blancos looking at the Brazil international to replace the man they sold to Juventus in the summer.

However, it has emerged that Neymar’s best offer could be coming from Man Utd, who, with the backing of Chevrolet, look prepared to go all out for this marquee signing, with the player set to have a release clause worth £195million effective from next summer, according to Don Balon.

If the Red Devils could pull this off it would be a quite simply stunning seal, with the 26-year-old forward undoubtedly one of the very best players on the planet.

Despite having his critics for the manner in which he left Barcelona for PSG last season, Neymar has responded by taking Ligue 1 by storm.

The former Santos star has scored a hugely impressive 39 goals in 41 appearances for PSG in all competitions, despite not previously being as much of an out-and-out goal-scorer at Barca.

That kind of deadly accuracy in front of goal, as well as all the other things he brings – skill, intelligent play, plus marketing opportunities away from the pitch – surely mean he’d be a dream signing for United to move forward.

With Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford all among those struggling in their own way right now, Neymar joining for just £195m actually seems a pretty perfect potential deal right now – and one MUFC should find reasonably affordable.