The Paul Pogba to Real Madrid or Barcelona transfer saga just took a major twist as it seems the player could be persuaded to stay at Manchester United after all.

According to Don Balon, the France international has been given the tip-off that the club are set to sack manager Jose Mourinho and replace him with Zinedine Zidane.

The report suggests this could change everything for Pogba regarding a possible move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona.

Pogba has had a difficult time at Old Trafford since his return from Juventus in the summer of 2016, failing to live up to the hype in the Premier League so far.

Still, there’s a talented player in there somewhere, and many feel it is Mourinho who’s failed to get the best out of him so far.

Others would argue, however, that Pogba himself needs to up his game and put in the work required to turn things around for him at United.

Either way, fans may be pleased to learn the struggling Mourinho seems closer to being on his way out, with Zidane perhaps a better fit to get the 25-year-old midfielder back to his best.

The French tactician was a big success at Real Madrid before stepping down in the summer and looks a considerable upgrade on Mourinho at this moment in time after a steady decline from the Portuguese in recent years.