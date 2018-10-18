Flamengo CEO Bruno Spindel has ruled out the possibility of Real Madrid making a last-ditch bid to hijack Lucas Paqueta’s move to AC Milan.

As per Sky Sport Italia, it has been widely reported that the 21-year-old is set to join the Rossoneri in January in a deal worth around €35m plus bonuses.

SEE MORE: Julen Lopetegui given three games to save Real Madrid job, proven winner contacted to replace him

However, as noted by Calciomercato, it has also been suggested that Real Madrid aren’t quite ready to admit defeat in their pursuit of the Brazilian midfielder just yet and could launch a bid to try and snatch him from under the noses of Milan.

Unfortunately for the Spanish giants, it doesn’t look as though that will be happening as Spindel has reassured Milan that ultimately they will respect the agreement that they’ve reached with the Serie A outfit and Paqueta will indeed be moving to the San Siro in the New Year.

“There is no possibility that he will not go to Milan,” Spindel is quoted as saying by Corriere dello Sport. “The deal was closed directly between the two clubs and we didn’t pay commissions. The possible sale to Real is a lie.

“Milan is a huge club and they’ll soon return to the top thanks to the work of Leonardo and Paolo Maldini. The deal really took off on October 6, when I rushed from Orlando to Milan to close it. Leonardo and Maldini welcomed me very well. Milan’s offer was the best, and then of course Kaka played there.”

With that in mind, Milan can now continue to plan their future with the talented youngster as part of their vision and there is a great deal of excitement over what he will be able to contribute.

Paqueta has continued to impress this season having scored nine goals and provided four assists in 32 appearances. Coupled with the fact that Milan are desperately in need of bolstering their midfield with quality and depth, it could prove to be a crucial signing if he lives up to expectations.