‘They kicked me out’ – Former Juventus star opens up on how Cristiano Ronaldo signing sealed exit

AC Milan loanee Gonzalo Higuain has opened up on how he felt as though despite enjoying a great spell at Juventus, the club effectively kicked him out after signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

Things haven’t turned out too badly for the 30-year-old, as he’s bagged six goals in just seven games for Milan so far this season as he spearheads their push for success this season.

SEE MORE: Inter v AC Milan Live Stream

Nevertheless, it will surely be difficult for him to adapt to the new objectives and expectations after such success in Turin, and he has conceded that he felt as though he was pushed out.

It could be argued that was to be expected as soon as Ronaldo arrived from Real Madrid this past summer, as the Portuguese superstar will undoubtedly look to continue as the main figurehead for the Bianconeri in their pursuit of an eighth consecutive Scudetto and Champions League glory.

With Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic, Douglas Costa, Federico Bernardeschi and others at his disposal, coach Massimiliano Allegri was always likely to have to axe someone. It turned out that would be Higuain, despite having scored 55 goals in 105 games for the club.

“It wasn’t my decision to leave. I gave everything for Juve. I won many trophies then, after Cristiano arrived, the club wanted to make a jump in quality and they told me that I couldn’t stay and they were trying to find a solution,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport, as translated by ESPN.

“My feelings are that of affection because they really looked after me. Both teammates and fans gave me so much affection. But I did not ask to leave. Effectively, everyone says it: they kicked me out. At Milan, I immediately received a lot of love and that is how they convinced me [to join].”

After enjoying great success at Juve, Higuain will now be hoping to lead Milan back into the mix for the top four and Serie A title race in the coming years, as well as ensuring that Champions League football returns to the San Siro sooner rather than later.