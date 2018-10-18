Triple boost for Arsenal: Gunners provide injury updates on seven first-team stars

Arsenal are back in action on Monday night when they face Leicester City, and boss Unai Emery has received some positive injury news this week.

The Gunners were in fine form prior to the international break, winning nine consecutive games in all competitions.

While they’ll hope that their momentum hasn’t been broken over the past fortnight, it has also given Emery a chance to allow his players to recover from knocks.

As a result, the club confirmed on Thursday that Danny Welbeck, Mesut Ozil and Ainsley Maitland-Niles are all back in full training, with the trio likely to now be pushing to secure a starting berth or at least feature on Monday night at the Emirates.

Meanwhile, it’s added that both Sokratis and Petr Cech will face a late fitness test to determine whether or not they’ll also be available, while both Dinos Mavropanos and Laurent Koscielny are expected to resume full training next month.

Given that they want to push on and compete on multiple fronts having now broken into the top four in the Premier League as well as having made a positive start in the Europa League, Emery will need a deep squad to go far.

With that in mind, getting the names above back to full fitness will be a major boost for the Arsenal boss, and he’ll hope that they can all stay fit between now and the end of the season to play key roles for him.

For now though, the focus will be on Leicester and ensuring that they pick up from where they left off prior to the international break.