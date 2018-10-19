With his contract set to expire next summer, Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey is attracting a lot of attention from Italy, according to reports.

As noted by Sky Sports, it has been noted that contract talks between the Welshman and the Gunners have broken down and that in turn ultimately leads to the expectation that he will leave next year.

Whether Arsenal opt to sell him in January to avoid losing him for nothing remains to be seen, but in the event that he becomes a free agent at the end of the season, it appears as though there is a long list of potential destinations for the 27-year-old.

According to Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Corriere dello Sport, it’s reported that Lazio have now joined AC Milan and Juventus in expressing an interest in Ramsey.

There is undoubtedly an argument to be made that he would suit Serie A, given the slower tempo and his ability to flourish between the lines with his technical quality and flair in the final third coupled with his ability to make runs forward and be a threat in front of goal.

In turn, it remains to be seen whether or not a challenge abroad now interests him after 10 years in north London, but naturally there will be offers in England too if he becomes available on a free transfer.

Should a move to Italy appeal, Juve would arguably be in pole position given their ability to offer Champions League football as well as a great chance to win major honours alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Co.

However, with both Milan and Lazio pushing for a top-four finish this season coupled with the likelihood that Ramsey would have a better chance of landing a prominent role, there are contrasting aspects that could add appeal to all options.