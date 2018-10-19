It’s been a far from ideal start to life at Barcelona for summer signing Malcom, and reports claim he could be given an escape route with a €50m offer being touted.

The 21-year-old arrived at the Nou Camp from Bordeaux this past summer hoping to establish himself as a key part of Ernesto Valverde’s squad.

However, it hasn’t worked out that way as he has managed just 25 minutes of playing time across all competitions, while he has struggled to even be included in recent match-day squads with injuries also being a problem.

With that in mind, it has raised question marks over whether or not he will feature in Valverde’s plans moving forward, and it seems as though Barcelona could be given an option to cash in and cut their losses if they don’t intend on integrating him moving forward.

According to Sport, Tottenham are said to be willing to offer up to €50m for the Brazilian international, and so it remains to be seen if the Catalan giants opt to make a profit on him and allow him to leave just months after joining the club in a deal worth around €40m.

That could perhaps be seen as a mistake in terms of not giving him longer to adjust and prove his worth to the Barcelona coach, but at the same time, Valverde has Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho available to play in the final third.

With those world-class options in mind, it’s debatable as to how Malcom pushes his way up the pecking order and proves he has a crucial role to play any time soon. In turn, perhaps the issues that are preventing him from making his mark could make selling an appealing option.