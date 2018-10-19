Chelsea fans will love Eden Hazard’s latest comments on his future after Real Madrid talk

Having previously made no secret of his desire to play for Real Madrid, Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard has offered a new outlook on his future plans.

The 27-year-old has been in fine form so far this season, as he has seemingly relished playing in Maurizio Sarri’s system and preferred style of play which appears to be getting the best out of him.

Hazard has scored eight goals and provided three assists in 10 appearances so far this season, as he appears ready to lead Chelsea’s charge towards major honours.

As noted by The Mirror though, the Belgian international has never made a secret of his desire to play for Real Madrid eventually, and at 27, it arguably has to come sooner rather than later which would be a massive blow for Chelsea.

However, Hazard’s latest comments will certainly be more reassuring for the Blues faithful and will be music to their ears, as he has discussed the potential of seeing out his career at Stamford Bridge.

“I can finish with Chelsea,” he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports. “No problem at all. I am very happy with this club, with the team, my family is happy here.

“So If I don’t go to Spain, it is not a problem. I love the fans – I think the fans love me! What happens in the future, I will be happy, so that’s it.”

Whether or not that happens remains to be seen, as it will surely be down to Chelsea to match his ambitions on the pitch by competing at the very highest level both domestically and in the Champions League, while time will tell if a new lucrative contract also proves to be persuasive.

With the right conditions in place though, perhaps Hazard could stay and snub Real Madrid. Sarri will certainly hope so as he has undoubtedly shown signs that he can help take his star man’s game to the next level so far this season.