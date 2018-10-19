Chelsea are reportedly stepping up their pursuit of AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli as it’s claimed a club scout will attend the Milan derby to watch him.

Given that the 23-year-old has firmly established himself as a fundamental figure at Milan, while also being named club captain this season, it’s questionable as to whether a scout is even required to assess his quality.

Further, with the above in mind, it’s also debatable as to whether the Rossoneri will have any interest in selling as Romagnoli undoubtedly forms a pivotal part of their future plans with coach Gennaro Gattuso looking to guide the Italian giants back to the Champions League.

However, according to Calciomercato, that hasn’t stopped Chelsea from progressing their interest as it’s claimed that the Premier League outfit will send officials to take a closer look at Romagnoli this weekend when he leads his side out against Inter in the Derby della Madonnina.

As noted by ESPN, Romagnoli is said to be valued at around £40m while Man Utd are also reportedly keen to prise the Italian international away from the San Siro with Jose Mourinho still looking for defensive reinforcements after failing to bring any targets in this past summer.

While their respective needs are perhaps obvious, it remains to be seen if Romagnoli will be the man to address their issues as Milan will surely have zero interest in allowing him to leave.

Given that they’ve conceded 14 goals in eight league games so far this season, giving them the worst defensive record of the top 16 sides in the standings, it seems clear that United’s need is greater than that of Chelsea.

However, with Gary Cahill and David Luiz on the wrong side of 30, a long-term solution could be needed. Coupled with the fact that Romagnoli’s quality in possession and ability to build play from the back would suit Maurizio Sarri’s style of play perfectly, it’s not difficult to see why Chelsea are keen.