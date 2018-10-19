€90m Premier League star wanted by Real Madrid as long-term replacement for Modric

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has identified Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante as the perfect man to succeed Luka Modric at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kante won the World Cup with France over the summer, featuring in the holding role he has become so famous for in recent years for Didier Deschamps’ men.

The 27-year-old was immense, running tirelessly up and down the pitch and breaking up play to great effect on a consistent basis, which was typical of a man who has become one of the best players in the Premier League.

SEE ALSO: Chelsea told it will take €120m to land Real Madrid star, PSG eyeing transfer target too

Real Madrid interested in €70m transfer deal for Premier League hit-man to replace Benzema

Neymar release clause: How much Barcelona or Real Madrid must spend to take superstar back to Spain

The Frenchman won the title during his debut season in English football with Leicester City, which earned him a move to Stamford Bridge back in 2016.

During his time with the Blues, he has picked up another Premier League title and an FA Cup, establishing himself as a fixture in the team under Antonio Conte and now Maurizio Sarri.

Madrid’s talismanic midfielder Modric is approaching the latter stages of his career at 33 and Perez believes that Kante is the perfect man to replace him long-term, as per Don Balon.

The Croatia international has enjoyed a stellar last few years himself, winning three consecutive Champions League titles and starring for his country on their run to the final in Russia back in July, where they eventually lost out to Kante’s France.

Inter Milan made an approach for Modric during the summer – as BBC Sport reports – which Madrid rejected and filed a complaint over, but it seems as though he will move away from the club sooner or later as his powers begin to wane with age.

Don Balon states that Los Blancos would have to fork out €90 million for Kante’s signature, but that is a small drop in the ocean for a club as huge as the Spanish giants.

Chelsea will surely be reluctant to lose one of their best players next year, but when Madrid come calling they often get what they want in the end.

This story could quite easily develop in the coming months, especially if the Blues continue their charge for the Premier League title and the European champions continue to struggle in La Liga, where they are currently behind arch-rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in the table.