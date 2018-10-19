Jose Mourinho could be SACKED after Chelsea clash if THIS happens to Man Utd boss

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho could face the sack if his side lose heavily to Chelsea this weekend, claims Sky Sport Italia journalist Federico Zancan.

As noted by the Daily Star, the reporter has made the big prediction with a lengthy reasoning as to why the Portuguese tactician remains on very rocky road despite the win over Newcastle prior to the international break.

The table and results don’t lie as far as Man Utd and Mourinho are concerned so far this season, as they are still languishing in eighth place in the Premier League table and have one of the worst defensive records in top flight.

Couple that with their disappointment in the Champions League last time out and all the reports over the summer regarding issues between Mourinho and the hierarchy, it will surely take much more than a stirring comeback win to see him move out of danger.

Zancan has raised doubts over whether or not he’ll even make it to the Champions League game with Juventus at Old Trafford next Tuesday night.

“The victory against Newcastle has hidden them from the problems, but this Saturday at Stamford Bridge (against Chelsea) is a serious game and then there will be the one in the Champions League against Juventus.

“Exoneration before Juventus would take a very heavy defeat.

“The relationships are not solid with the company and some other negative result could also lead to the removal of Mourinho even if at this moment it is difficult to think of such fast timings.”

Given the lack of time to appoint a capable successor, it seems like that would be a massive risk for United to take. Nevertheless, perhaps with Michael Carrick now on the bench as part of the coaching staff, a temporary solution could already be at the club…