Juventus get crucial injury boost ahead of facing Man Utd in Champions League

Juventus have been handed a major fitness boost as they prepare to face Man Utd in the Champions League next week.

The Bianconeri have made a perfect start to the campaign, winning all 10 games across all competitions as coach Massimiliano Allegri looks set to guide them on another successful season.

Albeit he has yet to hit top form this year, Paulo Dybala will be a fundamental part of that push for success both domestically and in Europe, and so the more the 24-year-old features, the better it is for Juventus.

Despite his struggles to cement his place in the starting line-up at times, the Argentine international has still managed to score four goals in eight games, bagging a hat-trick in his last Champions League outing against Young Boys.

With that in mind, Juventus won’t want to be without him when they travel to Old Trafford next Tuesday night, and according to Calciomercato, they won’t be as he has returned to training this week after suffering a knee injury while on international duty and could even feature against Genoa in Serie A this weekend.

It’s unlikely that he will be risked though, giving him more time to recover and stake his claim to start in Manchester, although he’ll have to find a way to push in and partner Cristiano Ronaldo, with Mario Mandzukic perhaps being shifted into a wider position.

Whatever Allegri decides to do, he’ll be delighted to have all of his attacking options available to him, which will at the very least keep Jose Mourinho guessing ahead of kick-off as to who he must task his defensive line to deal with.

After starring in Ronaldo’s absence against Young Boys, pairing Dybala with the Portuguese superstar at Old Trafford could cause serious problems for a leaky United backline which has conceded 14 goals in just eight league games so far this season.