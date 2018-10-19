Lionel Messi is reportedly concerned that a long-time Barcelona teammate could be swayed to leave in favour of a move to MLS.

As he continues to struggle to discover his best form, Luis Suarez has faced question marks over his future through reports in the media.

The Uruguayan international turns 32 next year, and has scored just three goals and provided four assists in 11 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

It seemingly continues a decline that began last year, as he appears to be becoming less effective as Barcelona’s star man who leads the line.

As noted by Sport, Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino became the latest name to be linked as a direct replacement for Suarez, thus suggesting that perhaps the Catalan giants are starting to consider their options.

Now, it’s claimed by Don Balon that the former Ajax and Liverpool star could be on his way out as he has received an offer from MLS, with Messi said to be anxious that his long-time teammate perhaps wants a new challenge and will leave at the end of the season.

It remains to be seen if that happens, but ultimately the statistics tell their own story and it could arguably be time that Barcelona consider replacing Suarez sooner rather than later.

From scoring 59 goals in 53 games in the 2015/16 campaign, Suarez managed a more than respectable tally of 31 in 51 last year.

However, from his lack of a clinical edge in the final third to his declining influence in general, he has perhaps seen his best days and if they wish to plan for the long-term future, Barca would be well advised to consider allowing him to leave and looking for a replacement.