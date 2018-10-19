Liverpool injury news: Key figure set for two-week spell on sidelines after setback

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will reportedly be without midfielder Naby Keita for two weeks after he picked up a hamstring injury on international duty.

The international break hasn’t been kind on the German tactician, with The Express noting how several star names have suffered injury scares with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane battling to be passed fit for Saturday’s encounter with Huddersfield.

SEE MORE: Jurgen Klopp boost: Liverpool ace no longer seeking exit, tipped to sign new deal in U-turn

While there was positive news on Salah and Van Dijk as they returned to training, as per the report above, it seemingly isn’t so positive for Keita as The Sun report that his hamstring injury could keep him out of action for up to two weeks.

The 23-year-old has made 10 appearances so far this season, and he certainly offers a crucial different dynamic in midfield for Liverpool, which will be missed.

Nevertheless, with the quality and depth at his disposal, Klopp will surely manage over the next fortnight if the report is accurate, but he certainly won’t want to see Keita ruled out for much longer as Liverpool continue to compete on multiple fronts.

He’ll need a deep squad as the campaign progresses, and so coupled with the other doubts ahead of the weekend, the Liverpool boss will be eager to see the treatment room clear out sooner rather than later.

For now though, it would appear as though the likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum will be pushing for a starting berth this weekend as the Merseyside giants look to stick with rivals Man City and Chelsea and keep setting the pace at the top of the table.