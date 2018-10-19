Liverpool injury news: Klopp confirms crucial boost with key quartet ahead of Huddersfield

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has offered positive updates on injured quartet Virgil van Dijk, James Milner, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Speaking to the media in his press conference on Friday, the German tactician confirmed that his four senior stars have all trained this week which suggests that they could be available to face Huddersfield on Saturday evening.

As seen in the tweet below from freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery, the Liverpool coach revealed that Van Dijk is no longer being troubled by his ribs injury while Mane, Salah and Milner, who had all been struggling with setbacks over the international break, have all resumed training.

There wasn’t such a positive outlook on Naby Keita though, as it was added by Klopp that he’s likely to miss out against Huddersfield this weekend.

Nevertheless, he’ll surely take that given the concern he would have felt earlier in the week given his players were seemingly dropping like flies over the break.

Whether or not he’ll choose to risk the four named below remains to be seen, as he does have quality and depth at his disposal to potentially give them a little extra time to fully recover if they are still struggling to get fully fit.

The Merseyside giants also face Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on Wednesday night and so it remains to be seen how the starting XI looks on Saturday.