International football is over and the Premier League returns this weekend, with Chelsea vs Manchester United and Huddersfield vs Liverpool the big games to watch out for.

All the best bookies for football will no doubt have offers on for this next round of matches, so if you’re after a little help, we’ve put together our tips and predictions for every Premier League fixture.

Read on for our score predictions for the weekend ahead…

Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United

Chelsea have made a flying start under Maurizio Sarri, but Jose Mourinho is an expert at halting possession-based sides in the matches that matter most.

You just know the former Blues boss will park the bus on his return to Stamford Bridge and Sarri’s side lack that goal poacher to get them through a tough game like this, with Eden Hazard due a dry spell sooner or later.

Despite United’s recent struggles, we think this is a dead cert to be a goalless draw.

Bournemouth 3-1 Southampton

Bournemouth have made a decent start to the season, but Southampton look a mess under Mark Hughes at the moment and will probably lose again.

Cardiff 0-2 Fulham

Cardiff are yet to win in the Premier League this season, and we can’t see them getting the better of a strong Fulham side that should soon click into gear and climb the table.

Manchester City 3-0 Burnley

Manchester City are at home to a Burnley side that don’t look as convincing as they did last term, and we can’t see anything but a comfortable win here for Pep Guardiola’s champions.

Newcastle 1-0 Brighton

Newcastle were ultimately pretty unlucky against Manchester United before the international break. They’re overdue a first league win of the season and we think they should just about get it here.

West Ham 1-2 Tottenham

West Ham have recovered well recently after a dire start under Manuel Pellegrini, but visitors Tottenham will surely have too much for them at the London Stadium.

Wolves 2-0 Watford

Wolves have been superb since winning promotion to the top flight and will surely have too much for Watford here, despite the Hornets also making a fine start to the campaign, though they are now four games without a win in the league.

Huddersfield 1-2 Liverpool

Liverpool won’t find this one as easy as it might look, with the possibility of quite a few players set to miss the game through injury. However, they have the sufficient depth now that we think they should still have enough to cope and grab all three points.

Everton 1-0 Crystal Palace

Everton and Crystal Palace meet on Sunday and while both have had similar starts this season, it’s the Toffees who have the superior side and who should just about edge it.

Arsenal 2-0 Leicester

Arsenal will surely make it ten wins in a row as they show a big improvement under Unai Emery, with Leicester very inconsistent so far this term and having a poor record away to Arsenal.