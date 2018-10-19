If speculation linking Real Madrid with Eden Hazard wasn’t bad enough, Chelsea now seemingly face the threat of losing two fundamental stars to the Spanish giants.

As noted by The Guardian, the Belgian ace has been paired with a move to the Bernabeu, and particularly given the way in which he has started life under Maurizio Sarri this season, that would be a huge blow for Chelsea if he was to leave Stamford Bridge.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, as per reports in France, it’s now reported that N’Golo Kante is also on Real Madrid’s transfer radar, and again, it’s hardly surprising given the crucial role he has now played for club and country for a number of years.

From his back-t0-back Premier League title successes to winning the World Cup this past summer, it’s more than a coincidence that Kante was heavily involved in those triumphs for Leicester City, Chelsea and France respectively.

In turn, it’s no surprise that Madrid reportedly want to bolster their midfield with the Frenchman, as he would certainly add solidity, energy and quality on the ball.

Nevertheless, it’s one thing being interested and another being able to prise him away from Chelsea, which is surely unlikely given his importance to Sarri and the Blues.

Albeit he has had to adjust his role this season under the Italian tactician who has brought in Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic to play his preferred possession style of football, he has continued to feature heavily and will be fundamental in their ongoing push for major honours.

With that in mind, regardless of whether or not Real Madrid are genuinely interested, it will surely take something significant to convince Kante and Chelsea to part company at this stage.