Sarri’s shocking label for Manchester United ahead of crunch Premier League clash

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has stated that Manchester United are ‘the best in the league’ with kick-off at Stamford Bridge less than a day away.

The Italian boss has been a revelation in England since his summer move from Napoli, helping the Blues race into top spot in the Premier League after eight matches, alongside Manchester City and Liverpool.

Sarri’s men have been irresistible to watch this season, with a free-flowing, fluid style that has played to the strengths of star player Eden Hazard, who already has seven goals to his name playing in a trademark 4-3-3 formation.

Man United on the other hand, have been poor at the start of the 2018-19 campaign, dropping 11 points so far to fall 7 behind their main title rivals.

However, according to Metro Sport, Sarri has shockingly labelled United as the strongest team in the league, even ahead of his own group of players.

“I think they are a very strong team,” The Chelsea boss said in a press conference on Friday, as per Metro Sport.

“Maybe player-by-player, they are the best team in the league

“At the moment City is more of a team, but player-by-player they are very, very strong.

“We are talking only about eight matches, they are doing well in the Champions League so they can improve in the Premier League, we are talking about two months.”

Sarri was speaking ahead of Saturday’s crunch Premier League clash in London which sees the teams meet for the first team this season. The Red Devils have more to lose at this point, but the Blues cannot really afford a defeat themselves with a busy run of fixtures on the horizon in all competitions.

Player for player Jose Mourinho’s squad might well be one of the best in the league, but he hasn’t yet found his strongest starting XI, which is amazing considering he has been in charge for well over two years now.

For the Portuguese boss defeat against his former employers could be a devastating blow to his chances of remaining in the hot seat at Old Trafford and the fact that Sarri seems to be taking nothing for granted is another ominous sign for his underperforming team.