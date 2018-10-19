Man Utd midfielder Paul Pogba will have a crucial role to play in his side’s encounter with Chelsea on Saturday, and he is raring to go it seems.

The Frenchman hasn’t been able to consistently deliver his best form so far this season, and that has arguably been a factor in why the Red Devils have struggled.

Nevertheless, as he has certainly shown on many occasions, namely the win at Man City last season, he can deliver when it really matters against the big sides and so Jose Mourinho will be hoping for that this weekend at Stamford Bridge.

As noted by Pogba himself earlier this season via Sky Sports, he has questioned his own attitude and that of the squad in certain games, but based on his comments below, that won’t be a problem on Saturday as it’s a crucial showdown for Man Utd as they look to beat an in-form Chelsea side and he’s fully aware of the magnitude of the game.

“For me, those games are the best games to play. You play against the best players, you play against a big club, a big story. You play football to play those big games with a lot of pressure. That’s what you want to play,” he told Sky Sports.

“You can see this season [Chelsea] have a lot of possession obviously, they are winning, they have one character you cannot miss in Eden Hazard, they say he is on fire, this time he is probably the best player in the PL right now.”

Chelsea continue to set the pace at the top of the Premier League table having made an impressive start under Maurizio Sarri, while United languish in eighth place.

However, they will be buoyed by their win over Newcastle United prior to the international break, and Pogba will hope to be an influential figure in another win this weekend as they look to prove their credentials and put an end to the pressure that is constantly building on Mourinho and the players due to poor results.