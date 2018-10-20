Barcelona handed transfer boost as €80M Premier League star ‘dying’ to seal Blagruana switch

Barcelona have been handed a transfer boost in their pursuit of Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino, as it’s been reported that the Brazilian is ‘dying’ to seal a move to the Spanish giants.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that have a few names on their minds regarding a new striker for next season, and that one of these names is Firmino.

The report also states that Firmino is ‘more than happy’ to play for Barcelona, and that Luis Suarez has informed Lionel Messi of the forward’s want to move to the Camp Nou.

Don Balon have noted in the past that Firmino would cost the Blaugrana around €80M, a fair price for a player of the forward’s quality.

Since moving to Liverpool from Hoffenheim back in the summer of 2015, Firmino’s performances for the Reds have seen him become somewhat of a fan favourite at Anfield.

The 27-year-old has scored 53 and assisted 41 goals in 155 games for Jurgen Klopp’s side, a fantastic record for someone whose role doesn’t always see him deployed as an out and out striker.

During his time at Anfield, Firmino’s has often been made to play a false 9 role, something that will definitely help him fit in at Barcelona should he swap Merseyside for Catalonia.

Luis Suarez has been declining as a player for a number of years, and it won’t be long before Barca are made to dip into the transfer market to buy a replacement for the 31-year-old.

And it seems like Firmino could be just the man they’re looking for, and this report will only fuel rumours of a move to the Spanish giants for the Brazilian.