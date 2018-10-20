Ewood Park plays host to a battle of the roses as Blackburn Rovers face Leeds United on Saturday lunchtime. (KO 12:00).

With Middlesbrough winning away last night its now up to Leeds to find the win – this is not to be missed.

Pressure back on Leeds after Boro victory

Middlesbrough now hold top spot following a narrow 2-1 away win last night at Sheffield Wednesday, so the pressure now moves on to Marcelo Bielsa and his Leeds outfit.

Can they pick up a vital three points?

Their opponents, Blackburn Rovers are handily placed midtable, and a win would certainly bolster Tony Mowbray’s early season playoff chances.

The Lancashire side sit 10th in the league just a point outside the top six and will be happy with their start to life back in the Championship.

Victory over rivals Bolton before the international break was their fourth of the campaign and they’ll be full of confidence heading into this one having lost just one home game in the last year.

That said, Mowbray’s side are winless in their last three games at fortress Ewood.

Leeds, though, will be no pushovers. After an impressive start Marcelo Bielsa’s side have stuttered recently winning just one of their last four league outings, but remain within touching distant of top of the league.

Last time out Leeds were held to a one all draw against Brentford, in which Luke Ayling was sent off, ruling him out of the trip to Ewood.

Leeds have recorded 2-1 victories in each of their last two visits to Blackburn – in fact the Lilywhites have won their last four matches against Blackburn – the 2-1 scoreline and it’s 8/1 for the same outcome today.

Dack to make the difference

Bradley Dack continues to impress in the Championship.

The attacking midfielder, who has been linked with a shock move to Spurs earlier in the week, has 8 goals and 5 attributes to his name already this season. He’s 7/1 to open the scoring like he did last time out against Bolton.

Kemar Roofe is expected to lead the line for the visitors and he’s 11/2 to open the scoring.

Despite home advantage Blackburn are 23/10 outsiders to bag all three points while Leeds are 6/5 and the draw is 12/5.

