With the pressure unrelenting on Jose Mourinho until he delivers consistently positive results at Man Utd, he has been handed some good news.

The Red Devils continue to languish in eighth place in the Premier League table after a poor start to the campaign as they’ve won just four of their eight games thus far.

Having conceded 14 goals in those eight games, which gives them the joint-worst defensive record out of the top 16 sides in the standings, it’s clear to see that there are still obvious problems while they were also held to a disappointing draw in their last Champions League outing too.

The stirring comeback win over Newcastle United prior to the international break could be seen as a catalyst to kick-start their campaign, but only results on the pitch will determine that.

As noted by The Sun, Zinedine Zidane has been heavily linked with replacing Mourinho at the helm if results don’t improve after he stepped down at Real Madrid at the end of last season.

However, football expert and pundit Guillem Balague doesn’t believe that the Frenchman is in a rush to take a job at Man Utd, which is good news for Mourinho as it could alleviate some pressure on his shoulders.

“If he was offered the job tomorrow, I do not think he would take it,” said Balague, as reported by The Express. “I just don’t think it is what he wants to do tomorrow. I think for the next few months he is quite happy to just take a break.”

Time will tell if that remains the situation if Mourinho does depart, but without the shadow of Zidane breathing down his neck via the media, it’s a boost for Mourinho as it could ultimately allow him to ignore the speculation surrounding his future and focus on ensuring that Man Utd get on track to achieve their objectives this season.