Barcelona face Sevilla on Saturday night hoping to end a disappointing run of results in La Liga prior to the international break.

The Catalan giants are without a win in their last four outings in the league, losing to Leganes while being held to draws by Girona, Athletic Bilbao and Valencia.

With that in mind, coach Ernesto Valverde will be desperate to get back to winning ways having now slipped two points adrift of top spot while upcoming opponents Sevilla also sit above them in the standings by just a point.

However, the Spanish tactician hasn’t done himself any favours it seems, as the Barcelona fans below were left livid with him before a ball has even been kicked after he opted to once again leave summer signing Malcom out of his squad for the game.

The Brazilian ace has managed just 25 minutes of playing time so far this season, but as he continues to be snubbed from the match-day squad entirely, it has to raise question marks over his future at the Nou Camp if Valverde doesn’t believe in him enough to even name him on the bench.

Time will tell how the situation plays out, but it’s certainly much more than a minority who continue to direct their fury at Valverde over the situation. A positive result on Saturday is a must to relieve some of that pressure, but frustration over Malcom’s absence is certainly growing.

Malcom In

Valverde Out — Shashank Bhatia (@iShashankBhatia) October 19, 2018

FreeMalcom — Kay ? (@mahgnets) October 19, 2018

Seriously Sell Denis and Malcom

You are wasting their careers — Infinit8Iniesta (@Mohamed_Nabil95) October 19, 2018

What’s going on with Malcom? why did you steal him from Roma? — AMJAD’ (@o_Firmino) October 19, 2018

A player who created 87 chances. The highest among U-23s in Europe’s top 5 leagues 2017/2018. You are killing the lad’s career. Its not fair at all — Kojoapp (@Pass_23) October 19, 2018

#VALVERDEOUT Where is Malcom?? . Valverde wasting his career — Jakaria Ahmed (@Jakaria26_) October 19, 2018