Confirmed Real Madrid squad vs Levante: Delight for fans as influential ace returns

Real Madrid will be desperate to end a poor run of results this weekend when they face Levante at the Bernabeu on Saturday.

Los Blancos are winless in their last four outings in all competitions, losing to Sevilla, CSKA Moscow and Alaves while being held to a draw by city rivals Atletico Madrid.

Further, coach Julen Lopetegui has come under fire more so due to the fact that his side have failed to score a single goal in that disappointing run.

With that in mind, the Spanish tactician will be desperate to see a positive reaction from his players having had the international break to regroup. It seems as though he’s been boosted by a particular star returning from injury though, much to the delight of the Real Madrid fans below.

After undergoing appendicitis surgery last month, Isco has finally returned to the match-day squad, although it remains to be seen if he’s fit enough to feature.

Nevertheless, it’s a huge boost for the reigning European champions given what he offers in the final third with his creativity and threat in front of goal, while he also returns ahead of El Clasico next weekend as he has a week to get his sharpness back.

With Marcelo and Gareth Bale also overcoming recent knocks, Lopetegui will be hopeful that his side can get the necessary result to get themselves back on track this season and he’ll certainly be expecting them to be more clinical in front of goal.

