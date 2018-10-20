Saturday’s late Championship kick off sees two promotion hopefuls go head to head as Derby County host Sheffield United at Pride Park (KO 17:30)

With Leeds having already lost at Blackburn earlier today, there’e great opportunity for Sheffield Utd to take back leadership of the Championship – there’s certainly all to play for.

Its already been a busy Saturday in the Championship as we head to the evening kickoff between two of the division’s better sides.

The Rams have 18 points from their opening 12 games and sit 8th heading into the weekend action, a point off the top six. Lampard will be pleased with the start his side have made but knows they must improve if they’re to compete for a playoff spot.

Derby need to improve

Derby head into the game with out a win in three league outings. Since their famous victory over Manchester United in the League Cup they’ve lost one and drawn two – another loss today would see them lose touch with the playoff places so the pressure is really on Lampard’s side to get something out of the game.

After a run of four straight victories Sheffield United went in to the international break as league leaders. The Blades have lost just one of their last ten league games and look to be improving with every game.

Wilder’s side are the third most prolific in the league scoring 21 goals in their 12 league games and are 6/4 to score two or more goals later this evening.

Six of the last seven meetings between the two sides have produced over 2.5 goals. And it’s 10/11 for it to happen again this weekend.

Derby’s three time victories this season have all been by a margin of two goals. The Rams are 9/2 with a -1 handicap.

Billy Sharp can fire Sheffield Utd to victory

Billy Sharp is bang in form once again scoring 7 league goals so far this season including a double in Sheffield United’s last away win at Blackburn. The prolific striker is 13/2 to open the scoring!

The bookies make Derby slight favourites at 13/8 while league leaders Sheffield United are 17/10 to record another away victory. The draw is 9/4.

Curtis Davis should return in the centre of defence for Derby but with Billy Sharp in red hot form the Rams will certainly have to put in a performance to get anything out of the game.

Sheffield Utd Win/Both teams to score at 4/1 is certainly a price which jumps off the coupon and thats where our money is going in this one.

